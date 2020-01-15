Golden Nugget video slot -- GOLDEN NUGGET

The Golden Nugget Online becomes the first operator in the U.S. market to launch a video slot game developed around its own brand. Built by SG Digital’s development studio, Next Gen Gaming, in collaboration with the Golden Nugget team, the video slot is modeled on Golden Nugget’s legendary land-based casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev., Atlantic City, N.J., Biloxi, Miss. and Lake Charles, La.

This video slot includes a spreading Wild feature and a Free Spin bonus set in the High Limit Room, replicating that actual room in the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. The ‘Golden Bet’ feature is an additional opportunity to enhance your big wins.