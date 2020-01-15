Golden Nugget video slot -- GOLDEN NUGGET
The Golden Nugget Online becomes the first operator in the U.S. market to launch a video slot game developed around its own brand. Built by SG Digital’s development studio, Next Gen Gaming, in collaboration with the Golden Nugget team, the video slot is modeled on Golden Nugget’s legendary land-based casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev., Atlantic City, N.J., Biloxi, Miss. and Lake Charles, La.
This video slot includes a spreading Wild feature and a Free Spin bonus set in the High Limit Room, replicating that actual room in the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. The ‘Golden Bet’ feature is an additional opportunity to enhance your big wins.
“By bringing our iconic brand into the new Golden Nugget Video Slot, the first of its kind in New Jersey, we continue to demonstrate the never-ending commitment of GoldenNuggetCasino.com to providing New Jersey’s online casino patrons with the best and most diverse online gaming experience," said Thomas Winter, SVP and general manager, Golden Nugget Online Gaming. "A week after its launch, the Golden Nugget Video Slot has already been played by more online patrons than any other game we offer, a testament to the players’ attachment to our brand.”