Scribes of Thebes slot game -- BLUEPRINT GAMING

Blueprint Gaming announced its latest Ancient Egyptian-themed release, Scribes of Thebes.

The newest addition to Blueprint’s slots portfolio sees the developer enhance the gameplay of the original title developed by fellow Gauselmann Group member, Reel Time Gaming, a relationship which has already brought the hugely successful Fishin’ Frenzy and Eye of Horus to the global online gaming market.

During this 5x3, 25-line slot, three or more scattered Scrolls trigger 10 free spins with a randomly selected special expanding symbol, which pays on all active lines during the free games round. Players have the chance to raise the stakes by entering the Double Book mode, which offers higher rewards by giving two special symbols and 15 free games in the bonus round.

“We’re heading back in time to discover the ancient city of Thebes where there are untold riches to be found in our latest game release," said Jo Purvis, director of marketing and relationships at Blueprint Gaming. “Anticipation builds as players look to unravel the game’s multitude of scrolls, which reveal free spins and cash prizes in this classic-themed slot that is sure to grab the attention of players worldwide.”