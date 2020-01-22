Rock, Paper, Scissors -- DIGITAIN

Digitain has announced the release of its latest in-house gaming classic: Rock, Paper, Scissors. Known to fans the world over, Digitain betting adaptation of one of the world’s best-known games retains its well-loved rules, as well as being fully customizable for each and every player who tries their hand.

Allowing the player who starts the game to determine its duration, step time, stake and winning score line, Digitain’s latest creation has been designed to bring players together from across the planet. The game starts when two players enter the guest lobby to take on a random opponent, placing bets on a popular game of chance with one point awarded for each winning move. Those who utilise Digitain’s award-winning game mechanics to successfully second guess their opponent are rewarded with sizeable cash-prizes.