NOVOMATIC products shine in refurbished French casino

When Belgium-based Golden Palace Group decided to open its first live casino in the French community of Boulogne-sur-Mer, it leaned on games and systems from NOVOMATIC to create a state-of-the-art gaming experience for regional casino patrons.

The new gaming operation, Golden Palace Casino, was fashioned from an existing casino property in Boulogne-sur-Mer and includes 100 gaming machines and roulette electronic table games (ETGs) as well as a broad array of traditional table games such as roulette, blackjack and poker, according to press materials. Roughly 60 percent of the property’s machine gaming floor is devoted to NOVOMATIC products. Featured are NOVOMATIC’s V.I.P. Lounge 2.32, V.I.P. Lounge Curve 1.43 and the NOVOSTAR V.I.P. Royal 2.65—each with an integrated chair providing maximum comfort for the guest and a choice of gaming experiences. Meanwhile, the PANTHERA 2.27 offers players the CASH CONNECTION Link, and PANTHERA Curve 1.43 boasts the latest curve content in the NOVO LINE Interactive Concurve Edition 4 as well as a great variety of single games with titles such as Asian Dragon, Great American Wilds, Voodoo Fortunes and many more. The GAMINATOR Scorpion 2.24 is also on the floor with the THUNDER CASH Link and Superia-Games Premium Edition 2.

The ETG area of the Golden Palace Casino houses a LOTUS ROULETTE Pro unit with six integrated player positions plus a NOVO LINE Novo Unity II installation for electronic roulette with 14 connected EXECUTIVE SL terminals.

In addition, the myACP casino management system has been implemented at the casino with a number of modules and functionalities that facilitate the smooth and efficient casino operation in full compliance with the provisions of modern data processing regulations (GDPR), anti-money laundering (AML) standards as well as the French gaming law.

“We have been working with NOVOMATIC for years now in Belgium as distributor and operator,” said Massimo Menegalli, president for Golden Palace Group. “We are convinced that the French customers will also like these new gaming technologies.”

The Golden Palace Group is Belgium’s leading operator in the Class II casinos segment, managing 45 gaming halls and four sports betting shops across Belgium as well as online casino gaming and sports betting businesses.