Gamesys & Scientific Games launch online UK casino

Gamesys Group, a leading international online gaming operator and Scientific Games have launched a new site dedicated to one of the UK’s most popular slots, Rainbow Riches, which has proven to be a favorite among players across retail and online since it was first released in 2006.

The new site, Rainbow Riches Casino, offers a destination site for fans of Scientific Games’ Rainbow Riches franchise, which has a rich history as a popular player series in both land-based and online gaming markets, according to a press release. As well as the popular Rainbow Riches games, which players already know as one of SG Digital’s top-tier brand franchises, the new Gamesys Group venture provides a range of new and exclusive Rainbow Riches games. These include Daily Rainbows and Leprechaun’s Harvest which provide the opportunity to play free games daily and monthly.

“We are excited to launch this new site under the OpenGaming banner that brings the world of Rainbow Riches to life in a unique and altogether different way, offering an immersive experience for players,” said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president gaming at SG Digital. “Through our years of partnership with the Gamesys Group, including the launch of the widely successful Monopoly Casino, we have sought to continually transform player experiences.”