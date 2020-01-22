New York City casino unveils electonic table games from IGT

Resorts World Casino New York City has installed Dynasty electronic table games (ETGs) featuring random number generated (RNG) baccarat content.

The 20 newly installed terminals mark the expansion of Resorts World’s ETG investment, joining dozens of IGT Dynasty ETGs with RNG roulette, according to a press release.

“IGT’s Dynasty ETG products offer casual and experienced table games players a user-friendly, approachable gaming experience,” said Dan Finken, vice president of gaming operations for Resorts World New York City. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with IGT and our ETG footprint with their RNG baccarat product.”