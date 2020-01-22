Everi inks online, real-money slot games deal with Golden Nugget

Everi Holdings and GoldenNuggetCasino.com have signed an exclusivity deal that will bring Everi’s player-favorite Triple Threat and six other titles for online real-money play in New Jersey.

GoldenNuggetCasino.com is now fully integrated with Everi’s remote game server (RGS), according to a press release, providing Golden Nugget with direct access to the company’s premium land-based titles for its i-gaming platform, including additional titles expected to follow the exclusive launch.

“Our RGS integration with GoldenNuggetCasino.com is another significant milestone for our Interactive division as it positions us to accelerate the growth of this business by delivering world-class gaming content directly to licensed online real-money gaming operators in New Jersey,” said David Lucchese, executive vice president, digital and interactive business leader for Everi. “We are excited to partner with one of the most successful online casino operators in the U.S. and deliver to the GoldenNuggetCasino.com player community our deep library of compelling titles that continue to perform well in land-based casinos.”

Everi’s RGS currently supports a library of 30 titles and is expected to exceed 50 titles by year end. Everi designed its proprietary RGS using state-of-the-art system architecture enabling the company to develop and distribute compelling player-preferred content directly to operators. This content includes award-winning three-reel mechanical games and attractive video slots, all built to deliver the exact same look, game features and math as their land-based counterparts with the added player feature to play games in landscape or portrait mode. Everi’s RGS offers robust data analytics and real-time reporting and can support custom-built games for operators.

“Everi’s land-based stepper titles and entertaining video slot games represent a unique content profile that we know will resonate well with our online players,” said Thomas Winter, senior vice president and general manager, online gaming for Golden Nugget.