Aruze Gaming slots find a home in Swiss casino

Spirit Gaming—the exclusive partner for Aruze Gaming in Switzerland, German and Austria—announced its first Aruze installation in Switzerland; where Casino Zürich has placed a number of award-winning Aruze Muso Triple 27 gaming machines on its gaming floor.

Swiss Casino Zurich, one of the four casinos of the Swiss Casinos Group, is a state-of-the-art casino with 280 slot machines and 25 table games, according to a press release. The casino management constantly strives to offer its gaming guests up-to-date and innovative slot products.

Aruze Muso Triple 27 is a perfect match, according to Group Slot Manager René Leemann. “When we first saw it at ICE 2019, we were immediately impressed by the great look and feel of this cabinet and we immediately knew that these cabinets will be a perfect fit onto our slot floors and so enrich our entire offering for our customers,” he said. “We have placed the machines onto our absolute premium space in our house. These are six slots in an important section of the casino with the strongest turnover of all casinos in Switzerland.”

The six machines are linked to ARUZE’s Fu Lai Cai Lai progressive jackpot and customers can choose from a selection of three different game titles: Sea Legend, Stack Wild Luxury and Triple Festival.