Caesars casinos to trail Synergy Blue skill slot games

Synergy Blue and Caesars Entertainment recently signed a deal that will place Synergy Blue skill-influenced casino games at The Linq in Las Vegas, where the games will go through field trial phases according to a press release.

The agreement brings a variety of Synergy Blue’s innovative, arcade-style gambling games to Las Vegas players via an initial placement of real-money gambling machines. “We strive to exceed expectations and provide today’s casino guests with new, entertaining, technology-driven experiences,” said Paul Breci, regional vice president of gaming for Caesars Entertainment. “Caesars has been looking for companies like Synergy Blue, who are creating new and different gaming experiences for our guests and we’re excited to offer their games at The Linq.”

The agreement places multiple Synergy Blue gaming cabinets on the floor of The Linq, including both single title and multi-game configurations. The company’s game library ranges from the classics like video poker, to exciting new connect three and match play experiences like Candy Ca$h, Safari Match and Mahjong. By taking aspects from arcade and video games, and melding them with the excitement of gambling at a casino, Synergy Blue’s products are designed to engage and entertain all types of players.

“We’re very excited about working with Caesars and expanding our local Las Vegas presence,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “Their dedication to providing unique guest experiences fully aligns with our goals and we believe our games will fit perfectly into the tech-forward atmosphere they’ve created at The Linq.”