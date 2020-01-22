Kambi reinforces sports betting integrity credentials

Kambi, a leading global sports betting supplier, has underlined its commitment to the highest levels of integrity with its membership in the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The agreement will enhance the relationship between Kambi and IBIA on sports betting integrity and strengthens the association’s unique global monitoring and alert platform, according to a press release. The affiliate membership covers IBIA member brands using Kambi’s sportsbook, which currently includes: Unibet, 32Red, LeoVegas, 888sport and ATG.

“We are proud to be joining IBIA, an organization which shares our focus on protecting the integrity of global sports betting and shielding bettors from the danger of wagering on potentially manipulated events,” said Oliver Lamb, head sportsbook controller for Kambi. “Sports betting integrity and commercial probity are at the core of Kambi’s business model, and have been central to our success in regulated markets all over the world. It is excellent to be stepping up our ongoing commitment to these principles, and that IBIA have seen Kambi as an important partner in promoting them.”

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry. It is run by operators for operators, protecting its members from corruption through collective action. Its monitoring and alert platform is a highly effective anti-corruption tool that detects and reports suspicious activity on its members’ betting markets.

The association has longstanding information sharing partnerships with leading sports and gambling regulators to utilize its data and prosecute corruption. It represents the sector at high-level policy discussion forums such as the IOC, UN, Council of Europe and European Commission.