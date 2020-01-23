888 Holdings looks to grow its U.S. online/sports wagering footprint

Under its trusted brands, 888 Holdings has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997.

The company provides customers and B2B partners alike with market-leading and innovative online gaming products that are localized to enable players to enjoy the games they want, in the languages they speak, and, above all, in a safe and secure environment. In 2013, 888 launched in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey and its technology currently powers the 888.com, WSOP.com and Harrah’s online wagering sites. Today, it is one of the world’s most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers.

Over the past 10 years, Yaniv Sherman, 888 Holding’s head of commercial development, has been managing and executing sales and business development in a variety of organizations. From managing a consultancy firm, through managerial roles in software and online companies, he’s established relationships with top-level officers in global organizations based in North America, Europe, Israel and Asia-Pacific. Always adhering to performance-based, business-oriented roles, Yaniv has grown in online, software and defense companies, looking for best-practice organizations with challenging goals and winning teams.

Yaniv recently took some time to answer a few questions from Sports Betting Management Contributing Editor Joan Mantini regarding 888, its online gaming strategy and how it is looking to capitalize on the growing U.S. online sports wagering market. What follows are some excerpts from their conversation:

As legalized sports betting continues to expand in the U.S., what is 888 doing to expand its online business here?

SHERMAN: 888 strives to supply its customers with an innovative and market-leading online gaming product. 888 leverages its core values of innovation and customer service leadership to ensure it delivers the most enjoyable gaming experience possible every time. This experience is underpinned by 888’s own proprietary gaming technology and associated platforms as well as core competencies in analytics, marketing leadership and CRM.

Strategically, 888 aims to:

Maintain and improve its position as a leading B2C operator;

Become a leading B2B provider with a focus on new states and major opportunities;

Make strategic B2C and B2B acquisitions to enhance market position, such as our recent purchase of BetBright;

Closely follow regulatory developments in the U.S .market and secure access in key states; and

Maintain its high standard for gaming compliance and responsible gaming.



What new opportunities and partnerships have come about for 888 in the U.S. sports betting market in the last year?

SHERMAN: Our 888casino sponsorship of the New York Jets was renewed for the 2019 season as we continue to solidify our relationship with Gang Green and the NFL. This partnership affords us awareness and authenticity in a very competitive state. Our 888poker sponsorship of the World Series of Poker reinforces our leadership position in poker as we anticipate more states legalizing in 2020.

Additionally, we are in active discussions with top U.S. brands and media companies to develop partnerships in 2020.



What sets 888 ahead of its competitors, and how do you plan on keeping this momentum going?

SHERMAN: The better American products are yet to be seen, and as a tech developer, this is what we are aiming for. We want to offer the best possible product in the marketplace.

The addition of new games (and more of them) plus a constantly evolving and improving network of platforms keeps everyone on their toes to some extent. From slots to poker tables to online sportsbooks, each addition has done something to give the market another push.

It’s important not to get too comfortable with products because there is always something you can do.

Players need to be able to move between the products seamlessly and have an entertaining experience. That’s exactly our goal.

What new technologies are helping your systems lead the market?

SHERMAN: In July, 888 Casino rolled out its new Orbit gambling platform to give customers a better user experience. This includes offering a unified best-of-class experience to the players.

The acquisition of BetBright will result in more control and flexibility in our sports product ultimately benefitting our players.