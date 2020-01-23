New slot games

TETRIS EXTREME Slot Game —SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games is bringing TETRIS EXTREME to globally regulated iGaming markets. The new title evokes the familiar look and feel of the iconic TETRIS game with player-favorite slot features.

TETRIS EXTREME reimagines the globally recognized video game, remaining true to the timeless TETRIS look and feel, with the added win potential and anticipation of a slot game. Colorful Tetriminos and Line Clears remain at the core of the game, along with increasing multipliers and the addition of a Free Falls Bonus.

Available via the Open Gaming System, TETRIS EXTREME is compatible with the Mega Drop Jackpots, a multi-level jackpot system designed to supply more games with quicker guaranteed jackpot drops, encouraging more active players than a traditional jackpot system. When an individual jackpot drops, it immediately starts over, allowing for multiple drops in a shorter time span, giving players the ability to strategically strive for the next big drop. Visit www.scientificgames.com for more info.

African Mask —MERKUR GAMING

African Mask is a five reel, all-pays game with a 2-3-4-3-2 row which delivers a visually impressive player experience combining the majesty of Africa with some of its more dangerous creatures.

The Africa-inspired title features innovative wilds, savannah scatter symbols and the possibility 15 free games when three symbols are played at the precise moment during one of the game’s rituals. Visit www.merkur-gaming.com for more info.



Star Goddess Video Slots—IGT

Players are sure to enjoy IGT’s Star Goddess Video Slots and its frequently occurring scattered wilds feature.

During the Stars of Wealth feature, wild golden comets land on the reels and turn them wild. When a comet hits a top symbol frame, the wild expands and turns all adjacent positions wild. The free games bonus is triggered when three, four, or five scattered bonus symbols land on the reels awarding 10, 20, or 50 free games. The Supreme or Mega mystery jackpot may be awarded at any bet level during the base game.

This five by four reel, galactic-themed game is offered on a variety of IGT cabinets including the Cobalt 27, CrystalDual 27, Crystal Slant, AXXIS 23/23. Visit www.IGT.com for more info.

Dragon Hits— NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

Discover the dragon’s spirits for enhanced free spins, bountiful wins and the Jade, Gold and Fire Progressives in NOVOMATIC Americas’ new Dragon Hits game. Wild Signet substitutes for all symbols except Fire, Gold and Jade Dragons (scatters). One or two/three/four/five-combinations of either Fire, Gold or Jade Dragons trigger the Fire, Gold or Jade bonus with five, seven, 10, 15 or 25 free games, respectively—depending on the triggering type and number of symbols. Free games are played in each dragon’s own reel set, each with its special feature and progressive. Free games are played at the trigger bet. Visit www.novomaticamericas for more info.



Splitz online slot machine mechanic — YGGDRASIL

Yggdrasil, the innovative online gaming solutions provider, has introduced its brand-new mechanic Splitz, which will offer a fresh layer of excitement to its future slot releases. The feature will make a thrilling addition to Yggdrasil’s casino titles, boosting player engagement with massive win potential.

Mystery symbols will drop down on the reel, building anticipation as the animation reveals how many symbols the tile will split into. With the possibility of splitting into three, the number of Splitz landed will always be of the same symbol, giving players the chance to win payouts beyond their imagination as the reels split.

The first game to feature the Splitz mechanics is Temple Stacks which will be released this month and offer over 200,000 ways to win. Visit www.yggdrasilgaming.com for more info.

Greek Gods online slot game—PRAGMATIC PLAY

Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots, live casino and bingo, has released its latest slot, Greek Gods.

The 3x5 slot is set in a golden Greek temple, with reels filled with lyres, goblets and gods, as players look to land lightning bolts to trigger big wins. Greek Gods features a unique bar above the reels which randomly fills with a bonus pot, won by landing three lightning symbols stacked in one reel.

The Free Spins mode is triggered if a player lands the lightning bolt symbol on three different reels, opening the special bonus bar awards across all five reels, with lucrative win potential. Visit www.pragmaticplay.com for more info.