Matej Zupancic joins Win Systems as the sales director of the Gaming Division

Win Systems announced the recruitment of Matej Zupancic as the sales director of the Gaming Division, which includes the Gold Club premium electronic roulettes and its renowned brand GameStar gaming and slot machines.

Zupancic joins Win Systems after more than a decade of successful commercial career in the gaming sector, both in electronic roulette and slot manufacturers; two of the areas that will be led by him in the company. Although he was born in Europe, he has practically developed his entire professional career in Americas, so he is knowledgeable in both markets and has experience in the Latin America market which has been the most important region for Win Systems.

“We are delighted that Matej has agreed to join our company and for such an important position in the organization. We are fully convinced that Matej meets the personal and professional requirements to join Win Systems, leading and supporting the Gaming sales team to achieve the ambitious goals we have set,” said Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems.