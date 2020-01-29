Ultra Hot Mega Link slots -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games Corporation launched its newest hot slot, Ultra Hot Mega Link, at an exclusive player event hosted by Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino. The event featured free play and branded giveaways for 400 of the casino’s invited guests.

“We are excited to host the global launch of Ultra Hot Mega Link,” said Vincent Barile, president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino. “Throughout Station Casinos, player experience is our priority. With its player-favorite bonus features, and a form factor specifically designed to immerse the player in the excitement, we think the Ultra Hot Mega Link games will be a huge hit!”

As a follow-up to the company’s top-performing series, Ultimate Fire Link, this new series features an Ultra Hot Mega Link Feature where Fireball symbols lock in place and award free spins. During the free spins, fireballs locks in place to unlock a new row. As rows unlock, credit values and jackpot levels increase. The excitement really fires up when one or more Ultra Hot Fireball symbol lands on the reels adding credits, or even a Mini Jackpot, to up to five other unlocked Fireballs around it, ultimately blowing up the size of the feature win.

“We have been eagerly anticipating the official launch of Ultra Hot Mega Link since its debut at G2E, and we are thrilled to have partnered with Green Valley Ranch for its introduction to players,” said Cathryn Lai, senior vice president of product management and marketing for Scientific Games. “The original Ultimate Fire Link is one of our most popular game series and we think this spin-off will fire up the excitement even more with players throughout casinos everywhere.”

Ultra Hot Mega Link is launching with two themes, Amazon and India, showcased on the top-performing TwinStar Wave XL and TwinStar J43 cabinets. Two more themes – Rome and Egypt – will be coming soon.