Enchanted Fortunes Linked Jackpot progressive slots -- NOVOMATIC and IPG

NOVOMATIC, through its distributor in Cambodia Indo Pacific Gaming (IPG), has brought its Enchanted Fortunes Linked Jackpot to multiple locations around Cambodia. From the start, the machines have created an instant impact amongst players with a variety of linked games including special versions of NOVOMATIC titles as well as new games. With large signage that creates a big impression on the casino floors, the linked progressive jackpot has been introduced on the latest PANTHERA Curve 1.43 cabinet that features compelling graphics on a 43” curve screen. The games feature titles from the Fortunes series such as Asian Fortunes, Voodoo Fortunes, as well as leading games Book of Ra Mystic Fortunes and Goddess Rising.

“Our customers and partners are very pleased with the new NOVOMATIC installations thus far," said Loren Stout, vice president of operations and sales IPG. "Comments are positive, and we are continually impressed with the performance of the machines. We look forward to future additional placements and working with our partners to provide the very best machines and equipment we can fit to each specific market.”

“The new game concepts and latest range of slot machines introduced to the markets in South-East Asia have been designed with the aim to respond to customer demand, but also to prove the strategic approach of NOVOMATIC to strengthen the brand recognition and customer satisfaction in the region. The efforts of our partners in supporting our mission are highly appreciated,” said Sonya Nikolova, vice president sales Asia and Africa.