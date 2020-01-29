A record 26 million Americans will wager on Super Bowl LIV

Approximately 3 million more American adults say they will wager on this year’s Super Bowl than last year, according to new data released by the American Gaming Association (AGA). The AGA estimates Americans will wager approximately $6.8 billion on the NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Key findings from the survey , conducted by Morning Consult, include:

More than one-in-ten American adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LIV.

Of the 26 million Americans who will wager on the Super Bowl, close to 4 million will place a bet in person at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook, a 25 percent increase from last year.

Nearly 5 million will place a bet through an online or mobile platform, either through a licensed, legal operator or an illegal offshore book, a 19 percent increase from last year.

Millions more will wager with a bookie, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.

52 percent say they will bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, while 48 percent will bet on the San Francisco 49ers.

“With 14 operational markets and another seven close behind, Americans have never before had so many opportunities to wager on the Super Bowl in a safe and legal manner, and clearly, they are getting in on the action,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. “With increased visitation to legal sportsbooks, we are successfully drawing bettors away from the predatory illegal market.”

Viewership for NFL games rose five percent in 2019, up another five points from the year before. This is yet another example of how the NFL will earn approximately $2.3 billion annually due to increased fan engagement from sports betting. Previous AGA research found that 75 percent of NFL bettors say they are more likely to watch a game they have bet on, and sports bettors are more interested in the NFL than any other professional sports league.