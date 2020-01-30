Baseball Bucks Platform -- EQUILOTTERY GAMES

EquiLottery Games announced it is readying its newest game system for launch in time for Major League Baseball’s regular season starting March 26. Through this system of record, state lotteries will be able to offer Baseball Bucks at any point during the 2020 baseball season. This innovative new draw game has been developed as part of a licensing deal with Major League Baseball marking the first time a U.S. professional sports league has entered the lottery draw game industry.

“We are excited to be able to sell this system to state lotteries across the country and engage players in the excitement of live baseball games throughout the 2020 season and beyond,” said EquiLottery Games Founder and CEO Brad Cummings. “With this new gaming system, we’re able to offer this exciting new parlay style game play without asking lotteries to become experts in the sports we offer. While we’re currently publicly offering this for MLB games only, this system is designed to offer games based on all major team sports in the U.S. in multiple game formats. We look forward to announcing these new sports and game formats soon.”

The Baseball Bucks system is designed to integrate with lottery systems and vendors as the system of record, much like EquiLottery Games’ first lottery offering Win Place Show which delivered a financially successful pilot run through the Kentucky Lottery in 2019. This gaming system has been built in partnership with Tournament One, a Stamford, CT based technology firm with a 15 year track record in the lottery industry, integrating with lottery vendors such as IGT, Scientific Games, and Intralot. EquiLottery Games offers its games through a system of record so that lotteries and vendors do not have to become experts in brand new game concepts and each system supplies the game logic, state-of-the-art Random Number Generator (Szrek2Solutions), and sports data (Sportradar) necessary to power these games.