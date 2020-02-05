Jack’s Bar + Grill -- RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA

Rivers Casino Philadelphia recently debuted its brand-new bar and restaurant Jack’s Bar + Grill, where guests can now enjoy delectable bites, signature drinks and incredible views of the Delaware River at Philly’s new American-fare restaurant.

The restaurant's primary dining area offers table and banquette seating for 138, while the bar can accommodate 24 guests. Later this year, Jack’s will offer entertainment on its inside stage, as well as outside during warmer months.

“Jack's Bar + Grill is the casino’s newest restaurant offering a wide range of dining and drink options for guests to enjoy,” said Rob Long, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “With a delicious menu, incredible views and a lively atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to love at Jack’s.”

Jack's entrees are perfect to please any palate. The menu features savory burgers, sandwiches, chicken Parmesan and pasta. Seafood offerings include teriyaki grilled salmon and salt and pepper fried shrimp. Sweet desserts — homemade cheesecake and South Philly cannolis — complete any Jack's meal.

A special late-night menu is also something guests can find at Jack’s. It offers the same delicious starters such as fried calamari, brisket quesadillas, chicken wings, fried calamari and more.

Accompanying the food is a bar that is serving up signature cocktails such as the Jack Frost, which combines Bacardi coconut, piña colada and pineapple juice, while the Washington Apple includes Cîroc, Sour Apple Pucker and cranberry juice. Guests can enjoy a selection of wine as well as a variety of canned and draft ales and IPAs, including Victory Cloud Walker and Goose Island.

Restaurant Hours