Crane Payment Innovations announces acquisition of Cummins Allison

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) announced the acquisition of Cummins Allison, a privately-held corporation, which has been owned by the Jones family since 1942.

“We see this change as very positive for our customers,” says William J. Jones, chairman and CEO, Cummins Allison. “It brings together two great American companies with tremendous expertise in payment and currency processing. Our customers will have more choices for new and existing products and services, which will contribute to their ultimate success.”

“We are extremely excited about the new opportunities created by the acquisition of Cummins Allison,” says Jan-Hinrik Bauwe, president, CPI. “The natural fit of our portfolios enables us to move forward in a way that will help our customers better achieve their goals.”

CPI, along with Crane Merchandising Systems and Crane Currency, is part of the Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment of Crane Co. CPI serves more than 100 countries, and has one of the world’s largest installed base of payment systems.