Buffalo Bar -- RAMPART CASINO

Aristocrat Technologies announced the launch of the first ever Buffalo Bar located at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. The newest evolution of the fan-favorite brand, Buffalo, offers an all-new experience for players that combines gaming and leisure for locals and visitors alike. The Buffalo Bar will officially open with a ceremony on February 8 at 5 p.m.



“We’re excited to unveil the Buffalo Bar concept in partnership with Rampart Casino,” said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and data analytics for Aristocrat. “Buffalo has become a staple in the gaming community and we’re excited to create an experience for players unlike any other.”



The space will feature a variety of Buffalo slot games including the all-new Winner’s World Multi-Game bar top, featuring Buffalo slots and Buffalo Keno, as well as player favorites including Buffalo, Buffalo Gold, Buffalo Gold Revolution, Buffalo Stampede, Buffalo Diamond and Buffalo Grand.



Located just off the casino floor, the Buffalo Bar will feature 1,095 square feet of gaming as well as offer nine bar seats with corresponding Aristocrat bar-top games. Furthermore, the bar will feature the signature ‘Hairy Buffalo’ cocktail.



“Our customers know and love the Buffalo brand, so to partner with Aristocrat and launch the first Buffalo Bar with all the different themed gaming options in one area is forward-thinking from the casino-side and very exciting for our players,” said Michelle Bacigalupi, vice president and general manager at Rampart Casino.