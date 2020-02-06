Publishing arm -- YGGDRASIL

Yggdrasil is kickstarting a new decade with the launch of its game-changing Publishing division, offering customers "the keys to its kingdom" with all tools they need to build, create and offer a complete B2B gaming business.

As part of its the new strategic approach, Yggdrasil will franchise its entire business, from its current and future content portfolio and industry-leading gamification to its advanced platform technology and new GATI (Game Adaption Tools & Interface) product. This will reportedly enable partners to instantly create their own unique, end-to-end iGaming offering supported by, and in partnership with, Yggdrasil Publishing.

Future customers will be able to license any, or all elements, of Yggdrasil’s gaming eco-system with all technology, functions and content already proven after being live in the most developed iGaming markets for the last six years.

The three core value propositions for the Publishing arm will be: YG Franchise (platform IP licensing) YG Masters (game development and distribution program), and YG Game IP (game IP licensing).

"We are really excited to showcase our new Publishing business which will give operators, studios and suppliers all the tools, tech and knowledge to take control of their content production and distribution and create unique player experiences," said Björn Krantz, head of publishing.“This is a ground-breaking global licensing business that significantly changes our and the industry’s approach to content creation, publishing and distribution. In a very short space of time we have become well-known for our highly innovative online gaming content, platform and software solutions but we are now taking this to another level altogether.”