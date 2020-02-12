Bradley Rhines promoted to executive vice president at Prairie Meadows

Prairie Meadows recently announced the promotion of Bradley Rhines to executive vice president, effective immediately. Rhines joined Prairie Meadows in December 2015 as the property’s marketing director and was promoted to senior vice president and chief strategic officer in April 2017.

“We are very pleased with Brad’s new appointment as executive vice president,” said Prairie Meadows Board President Gerry Neugent. “His extensive knowledge of the casino industry and astute analytical skills made this decision an easy one. Brad’s leadership and unsurpassed talent has incentivized the success of Prairie Meadows, and combined with the ongoing direction of President and CEO Gary Palmer, our future looks incredibly bright.”