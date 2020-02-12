International Game Technology PLC appoints Fabio Celadon as executive vice president, strategy and corporate development

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) recently announced that Fabio Celadon will take a new role as executive vice president, strategy and corporate development for IGT. Fabio will continue to report directly to IGT CEO Marco Sala as a member of the company’s senior leadership team.

In his new role, Fabio will be responsible for IGT’s strategy, mergers and acquisitions and competitive intelligence functions. Under Fabio’s leadership, his group will monitor industry and competitive trends in IGT’s core and adjacent markets; develop IGT’s portfolio strategy; identify key portfolio initiatives and support the business unit CEOs in the identification and execution of their business unit strategic initiatives; execute the group’s M&A strategy (mergers, acquisitions, JVs and divestitures), managing deal evaluation, structuring and negotiation, and coordinating internal cross-functional teams as well as external advisors.

“Fabio Celadon is an important member of the senior leadership team at IGT,” said Marco Sala, IGT CEO. “I look forward to his continued contributions in this new role.”

Fabio brings more than 17 years of global gaming experience working in various senior management capacities at IGT and its legacy companies. Since taking the role of CFO of Lottomatica S.p.A. in 2002, he has gained global strategic and operational experience from roles spanning strategy and corporate development, operations and business development for IGT in Europe, North America and Asia prior to his most recent role as SVP, gaming portfolio.