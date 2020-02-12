Live Slots slot machines -- HARDROCKCASINO.COM

HardRockCasino.com in partnership with Softweave Ltd. announced that they are the first in the world to introduce the ground-breaking innovative technology of Live Slots, slot machines located in a private room at Hard Rock Atlantic City available for players to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

"We are excited to introduce an entirely new way to play floor favorites without being there," said Kresimir Spajic, senior vice president of online gaming and sports betting at Hard Rock International. "With Live Slots, you can control real, physical slot machines located at Hard Rock Atlantic City from anywhere in New Jersey using your PC, Mac, tablet or mobile device. It is a first-of-its-kind experience unavailable anywhere else on the planet."

Slot players can bet and spin Live Slots at HardRockCasino.com using cutting edge technology created by Softweave Ltd. designed exclusively for players to win on some of the most popular land-based slot games that are not available in the virtual world through a traditional online slot experience including Leprecoins, Buffalo, Spitfire Multipliers, Hotter than Blaze and 3x4x4x Double Times Pay.

"The partnership with Hard Rock creates optimal settings for the delivery of the Live Slots product," said Roy Greenbaum, CEO of Softweave Ltd. "Our cutting-edge technology will enable HardRockCasino.com to extend the real gaming experience from the casino floor directly to the players fingertips."

In the Live Slots section of HardRockCasino.com, players will see a row of real slot machines, as if they were walking through Hard Rock Atlantic City. The true-to-life experience means that players can find their lucky slot machine, win big and return to it later if the machine is not occupied.

"We are thrilled to present ground-breaking and innovative technology as real-money, online gaming continues to evolve in New Jersey," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Similarly, to Live Table Games Dealers, Live Slots enables our players to have one seamless experience to earn Wild Card Rewards including hotel rooms, entertainment and dining at Hard Rock Atlantic City. Bridging the gap to provide a 'Live' experience to our online consumers is something we are not only excited for, but very proud to be the first in the world."