Scientific Games signs with GameScorekeeper for expansion into esports market

A new partnership with GameScorekeeper provides Scientific Games with automated esports data, enabling the company to offer content within the fastest growing online game market.

The esports betting market continues to grow rapidly and the demand for more content and accurate data is growing with it. To be at the forefront of this developing market, Scientific Games has partnered with Danish data provider GameScorekeeper to receive automated data from a series of the most popular esports.

“Esports are growing in popularity by the day," said Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president sportsbook, digital for Scientific Games. "We’re thrilled to partner with GameScorekeeper to provide our partners with reliable live match data for the esports that players and spectators love. In esports, data is king, and both the players and audience require a streamlined feed of information in realtime. Partnering with GameScorekeeper, we’ll be able to provide that world class experience.”

The partnership with GameScorekeeper covers esports data for use in Scientific Games’ sportsbook software and sports pricing offerings, including an Esports Scoreboard Product developed and marketed by Scientific Games. This enables Scientific Games to provide engaging content within the esports market space where users are eager to spend time to get an overview of in-game events such as number of headshots, round winners or number of kills by specific players.

GameScorekeeper will supply Scientific Games with historical and live match data for use in their products, including an esports scoreboard from the most popular games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), League of Legends (LoL) and Dota2.

“We are happy that there continues to be a high demand for our offer of accurate esports data and that we can now count a highly respected operator such as Scientific Games among our clients. In a booming market like esports betting, it’s all about gaining a first-mover advantage and companies who invest in quality data gain exactly such an advantage," said Felix Klastrup, CEO and founder of GameScorekeeper.