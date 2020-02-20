Britney Spears slot game -- ARISTOCRAT

Players at the Hard Rock Casino Punta Cana are going “Crazy” for Aristocrat’s Britney Spears slot game. The game appears on Aristocrat’s Arc Double and has been strategically placed next to one of Britney Spears’ dresses on display at Hard Rock Punta Cana. The combination is a dream come true for fans who get to experience concert memorabilia and the slot game.

The placement is the first for the Britney Spears slot game in the Caribbean.

“Britney Spears is an icon, and her memorabilia on display are very popular stops for our guests to enjoy," said Antonio Sabaj, slots director of Hard Rock Casino Punta Cana. "We are very excited to now have the Britney Spears slot same, and to give our guests an even more exciting Britney experience.”

Featuring the Britney Spears slot game is Aristocrat’s Arc Double cabinet, with the surround sound iChair. The feature-rich game features Britney’s most popular top-charting hits, including “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” “3,” “Oops I Did It Again” and “Crazy”. The game has two base features, four entertaining bonus features, and a $10,000 single-site progressive jackpot.

The game spawned a parallel follow up title, Britney One More Time, which appears on Aristocrats’ RELM XL cabinet.