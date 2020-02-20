Dancing Tiger Class III slot game – NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

NOVOMATIC Americas recently added Dancing Tiger to its Class III gaming portfolio. Wild appears on reels two, three and four only and substitutes for all symbols. Two or more Tiger symbols left to right trigger the Free Games Feature with a choice of five versions: 15 free games in a 3x5 layout, 10/4x5, 5/5x5, 3/6x5 or a random combination of these. During the feature, two or more tigers left to right retrigger three free games. Any wild may trigger the Pick&Win Jackpot Feature with 15 coins: The player selects the coins of their choice to collect three matching symbols for the Grand, Major, Gold or Silver Jackpot. When a Minor or Mini symbol appears, the respective Award is won. Any jackpot win ends the feature.