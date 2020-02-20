Hot Hit Ignite Bingo -- IGT

IGT announced that it recently added Hot Hit Ignite Bingo to its Class II gaming portfolio. This title features a nine-level progressive that can be triggered three ways at any bet level during the base game. The pick bonus is triggered when three or more green Hot Hit Symbols land on the reels, locking them in place and turning all other symbols into dollar signs. Players swipe the dollar signs to reveal credits and progressives that are then awarded at the end of the bonus. The respin bonus is triggered when three or more gold Hot Hit symbols land on the reels. All Hot Hit symbols are locked in place and change into blank symbols and three free spins are awarded. This five-reel, 50 payline game is offered on the CrystalDual 27 and CrystalCurve gaming machines.