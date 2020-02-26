Wind Creek Bethlehem names new general manager

Wind Creek Hospitality (Wind Creek) announced the appointment of Kathy McCracken to the role of executive vice president and general manager of Wind Creek Bethlehem. She is succeeding Brian Carr who is leaving the organization.

McCracken steps into the role as Wind Creek launches initiatives which will further enhance the property's position in the region. She is a long-tenured veteran of the gaming industry, with a deep background in operations, marketing, and systems. McCracken has been with the property since its pre-opening and most recently served as the executive vice president of marketing and operations.

"Kathy brings upbeat and collaborative leadership to the property," said James Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek."Her ability to help the employees continue through the ongoing expansion efforts will be invaluable. We are very pleased that she is willing to lead the team to establish Wind Creek Bethlehem as the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the Northeast." Dorris also noted of Carr that, "Brian did a fantastic job keeping the staff and employees focused and committed to the property during the time that it took for the sale to close. We wish him well as he moves on to explore his next opportunities."