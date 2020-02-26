flame55 Cabinet -- ARISTOCRAT

Aristocrat’s award-winning flame55 cabinet has made its Caribbean debut at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. The player-favorite game Buffalo Diamond, created specifically for the flame55, also made its Caribbean debut on the cabinet at Stellaris Casino.

“We are thrilled to be the debut location for the flame55 cabinet and Buffalo Diamond game. We were very pleased to see how eager customers were to play as soon as it went live,” said Jeffrey Croes, slot manager at Stellaris Casino at Marriott Aruba.

Ergonomically engineered, every aspect of the flame55 cabinet is designed to provide a superior gaming experience. Among several leading elements, flame55 features a 55” double-curved HD monitor – the largest portrait double-curved display in the non-jumbo segment.