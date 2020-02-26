the Poker Room -- SAHARA LAS VEGAS

SAHARA Las Vegas welcomed players to its all-new Poker Room on Friday, Febrary 21. Marking its official grand opening celebration, guests enjoyed champagne, hors d’oeuvres, branded swag and giveaways along with gameplay at the new tables.

In addition, a replica of the resort’s marquee made of strategically stacked poker chips was unveiled. A felt signing made the hot-ticket opening official, with signatures from SAHARA Las Vegas executives, the Poker Room opening team and professional poker players in attendance, on three felts to be displayed at the resort.

“We have continued to expand our gaming offerings since beginning our $150 million transformation in 2018,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of SAHARA Las Vegas. “The addition of poker to our gaming amenities provides for a much more well-rounded gaming experience for our guests.”

The new poker room boasts seven tables, a 16-foot by nine-foot LED video wall and five additional screens throughout the room along with 24/7 food options provided by Northside Café. The room offers an extensive game chart including No Limit Texas Holdem, Limit Holdem, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card Stud and various mix games with the ability to spread what players are seeking.

Tournaments are offered daily with at least four start times and buy-ins ranging from $45 to $100, with No Limit Texas Holdem as the primary tournament. Live cash games also run daily and promotions are held throughout the duration of those games. The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas also offers a competitive rake at 10 percent with a $4 max. Players receive $2 in rewards points per hour played in a cash game by signing up to play through Poker Atlas. Points can be redeemed at several of the resort’s restaurants, while Club 52 members are eligible to receive personalized deals and one-of-a-kind access to everything SAHARA Las Vegas has to offer. The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas is open daily beginning at 10 a.m.