Historical Horse Racing machines -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games Corporation (Scientific Games or the company) announced that it has developed, and Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has approved, its first generation of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) machines.

Through a 3-way partnership with Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) and Ainsworth Game Technology, Scientific Games will deliver HHR games to two CDI gaming properties that will work on the Ainsworth proprietary HHR system which utilizes race data under an exclusive license with CDI. Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Ky. received the first delivery of SG games beginning in February 2020. Oak Grove Racing and Gaming in Oak Grove, Kentucky will receive its first delivery of machines when it opens its gaming facilities later in 2020.

Historical racing machines allow players to wager on previously-run horse races and to manually handicap the races using handicapping information provided in the games, if the players so choose. After a wager is placed, an animated replay of the race finish is shown, and the results of the player's wager is depicted as part of any entertaining game theme with cascading symbols and spinning reels.

"Scientific Games makes some of the best-performing games in the industry and we are delighted to add them to our Derby City and Oak Grove properties," said Austin Miller, senior vice president, gaming operations for CDI. "The sheer depth of their content library, along with their diverse and innovative hardware portfolio, enables us to considerably expand our game offering, giving our players the very best gaming action in the market. Our guests will recognize the Scientific Games themes and they will love the way the games play."

"We have enjoyed a great partnership with the CDI team, and are excited to bring in Scientific Games to this unique partnership," added Ryan Comstock, chief operating officer for Ainsworth Game Technology. "The addition of SG games and platforms on our proprietary HHR system will create an even more robust gaming mix for both these properties."

Scientific Games will supply its most popular titles from player-favorite slot series including 88 Fortunes, Tree of Wealth, Quick Hit, Lock It Link, and Ultimate Fire Link, among others. The games will be showcased on the company's innovative and top-performing TwinStar family of cabinet platforms, including the Wave XL, J43, TwinStar 24/24, TwinStar Slant and 3 reel mechanical stepper.

"The team at Scientific Games is extremely excited to partner with CDI and Ainsworth in this new venture," said Robert Parente, EVP and chief revenue officer for Scientific Games. "Both companies have been pioneers in opening up this burgeoning new segment of the gaming market and we are honored they have chosen to work with us in offering the very best in player experiences."