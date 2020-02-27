BMM Testlabs introduces Tracy Hecker as director, business development

BMM Testlabs introduced Tracy Hecker to the BMM North America team as director of business development.



"We are delighted to welcome Tracy as an accomplished, experienced and talented addition to BMM's business development team," said Mike Ornstein, vice president, business development North America. "Her extensive experience in customer relations and gaming manufacture operations will help us continue to deliver world-class service to our clients. As a director, she will play a vital role in continuing to develop and deepen our client relationships within our technical compliance, testing and consultancy business."



Hecker has over 15 years of gaming experience, where she has held a variety of roles focused on client relations, project management, and account management at DiTronics Financial Services. Before joining BMM, she spent three years as their National Account Manager, where she was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management of 55+ accounts across the U.S.



"I am honored to be BMM's director, business development for North America," said Hecker. "It's been incredible to watch BMM's growth over the years, and I am pleased to be a part of their renowned team of global experts, where we align our first-class testing solutions with our clients' technical compliance needs. I look forward to developing and strengthening relationships with our clients while contributing to BMM's ongoing success."