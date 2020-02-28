Casino industry hires and promotions

» AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY

Ainsworth has unveiled a number of internal promotions, led by Deron Hunsberger, who has been named chief commercial officer for the company. Hunsberger had been senior vice president of sales and marketing—North America since late 2017. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the global gaming industry, including senior leadership roles at Scientific Games, WMS Gaming, Shuffle Master and Konami.

Other promotions include John Archuleta, who was named director of national accounts. He has been part of the Ainsworth sales team since 2018, and has spent 20 years in leadership roles at gaming manufacturers Scientific Games, Bally Technologies and Konami Gaming.

Kimberly Fields was promoted to director of sales—business administration. Fields has been with Ainsworth for nearly six years. She has served in business administration roles in gaming companies for nearly 20 years.

Mike Trask was named director of product marketing and strategy. Trask has served as director of marketing at Ainsworth since 2016, and previously held marketing management positions at Scientific Games and Bally Technologies.

» BLUBERI GAMING CANADA

Andrew Burke has been appointed chief executive officer for Bluberi Gaming Canada.

Burke is as an accomplished leader and industry executive with more than 14 years of experience in gaming and technology, with previous private equity experience. He brings a deep understanding of the competitive landscape and product and market trends, as well as proven and trusted relationships with casino partners. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of slot products for AGS, overseeing all aspects of the division’s commercial operations in the U.S. and Canada.



» BULLETPROOF

Chris Johnston has been named chief executive officer of Bulletproof, a Canada-based IT managed services, cybersecurity, quality assurance and eLearning company.

A strong leader with a diverse background across several industries, in recent years Johnston has been integral in driving Bulletproof growth while leading the company’s sales organization. He will be taking over for Steven Burns, long-time chief executive officer and co-founder of Bulletproof, who will be stepping down as CEO and taking on the role of chairman/advisor. In his new role, he will continue to be a trusted advisor to the senior leadership team.

» FSB

Susan Ball has joined the board of directors at platform provider FSB as non-executive director.

She brings many years of board-level gaming and sports betting industry experience to the company with roles at Playtech, Kambi, Kindred and Praesepe respectively. Ball most recently spent time on Playtech’s board chairing its audit committee and as a member of its risk and compliance, remuneration and nominations committees.

» GAN

Karen Flores has been appointed chief financial officer for GAN, an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the U.S. She will be responsible for finance, strategic planning, treasury, tax and accounting and will be based at the company's Irvine, Calif. office.

Flores brings 20 years of financial management, capital markets and operational experience in both public and private technology companies.





» IGT

Fabio Celadon has been tapped to take on the new role of executive vice president, strategy and corporate development for International Game Technology PLC (IGT).

In the role, Celadon will be responsible for IGT’s strategy, mergers and acquisitions and competitive intelligence functions. His group will monitor industry and competitive trends in IGT’s core and adjacent markets; develop IGT’s portfolio strategy; identify key portfolio initiatives and support the business unit CEOs in the identification and execution of their business unit strategic initiatives; and execute M&A strategy.

Celadon brings more than 17 years of global gaming experience working in various senior management capacities at IGT and its legacy companies.

» SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games has announced a series of new hires: Matt Wilson, who will join the company as executive vice president and group chief executive; Siobhan Lane, who will assume the new role of chief commercial officer, gaming; and Connie James, who has been appointed chief financial officer, gaming.

Wilson is an accomplished industry leader known for delivering double-digit growth, capitalizing on new business opportunities and developing strong customer relationships. Wilson is the former Aristocrat president and managing director, Americas.

Lane has over 12 years' experience in the gaming industry and a proven track record of driving business results through strong strategic and executional alignment with a focus on building high performing teams and developing an engaging culture. Lane most recently served as senior vice president of marketing and gaming operations at Aristocrat Technologies.

James is a global finance executive with a history of delivering successful business, cultural and financial transformations. She previously served as the chief financial officer of the global, land-based gaming division at Aristocrat Technologies.