SAHARA Las Vegas announces the addition of ﻿Candy Kyner as new catering manager

SAHARA Las Vegas has announced that Candy Kyner has joined the resort-casino as food and beverage sales manager. In her role, Kyner is responsible for developing and managing the group dining business segment and social catering-related opportunities in the Food and Beverage outlets and unique venues. She will work interdepartmentally to optimize revenue and provide the highest quality of guest service

“We are thrilled to have Candy join the team,” said Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage for SAHARA Las Vegas. “With her strong work ethic, desire to deliver a fantastic guest experience and established expertise in the catering industry, she is a fantastic addition to the team.”

A Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), Kyner boasts more than 22 years of experience in the catering industry, with a long-standing record of exceptional customer service and interpersonal skills. She most recently served as catering manager at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, where she was responsible for more than $14 million in food and beverage revenue. Prior to catering, Kyner worked for several years in convention services, where she oversaw all aspects of facilitating convention groups and honed key skills in event planning.