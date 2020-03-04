Incredible Technologies expands gaming team

Incredible Technologies (IT) announced changes and additions across several key departments of its gaming team. The sales team saw the addition of Steve Brzezinski as account manager in the Eastern Division, bringing with him over 15 years of sales and support experience in the gaming industry. Current Regional Account Managers Jim Esposito and Shail Patel have been promoted to director of strategic accounts and director of sales – Western Region, respectively.

Further leadership changes have been made with two key members of the Customer Solutions Team receiving promotions. Miguel Peña has been promoted to vice president of customer solutions and Nick Frank has been named director of field service. Both will work to continue IT’s reputation of industry-leading customer and technical support.

The company is also highlighting its commitment to Class II and tribal gaming by hiring Russell Witt, who will serve as IT’s director of central determinate gaming. Witt brings over a decade of experience in Class II and tribal gaming. The company will show its new Class II gaming system at NIGA 2020.

“The recent growth and change within our gaming team means that we are now poised to tackle a demanding 2020,” said IT President and CEO Elaine Hodgson. “In terms of both our current and growing footprint, I truly believe we have the best people in place to continue to push us on our path to success.”