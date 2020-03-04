The National Indian Gaming Association announces education lineup for the 2020 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

The National Indian Gaming Association announced the lineup of education sessions for the 2020 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country. The event takes place March 24-27 in San Diego and is entering its 35th year. The theme of the convention will be “Ignite a New Passion for Gaming” and the annual event is the location for the community to learn, network and exchange industry specific ideas as well as a cultural celebration of success, strength and self-reliance. The more than 70 hours of education will allow tribal and gaming leaders access to emerging topics and business best practices.

National Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. said “Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention is an event we all look forward to hosting every year. The National Indian Gaming Association always brings together Indian Country and the industry to collaborate on ideas and shape the future of gaming. This year we are even more excited to “Ignite a New Passion for Gaming” through our advanced conference sessions, extensive tradeshow flow and plethora of networking events.”

The Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention will have more than 70 conference sessions. The education kicks-off on Tuesday with the featured Tribal Cannabis and Hemp Symposium and Sports Betting Boot Camp. On Wednesday, there will be 15 separate tracks of education including Casino and Resort Operations, Emerging Gaming, Enterprise Development, Finance, Food and Beverage, Gaming Operations, Hospitality & Technology, Hot Topics, Legislative & Policy, Management & Development, Marketing, National Indian Gaming Commission, Regulation & Compliance and Security & Surveillance. After the tradeshow floor opens, there will be featured Showcase Sessions in the Chairman’s Lounge in the exhibit hall on Thursday March 26 and Friday, March 27.

Conference Chair Victor Rocha has put together an extensive lineup of experts and thought leaders including but not limited to Jacob Mejia, vice president of public affairs at Pechanga Development Corporation, Kathryn Isom-Clause, vice chair of the National Indian Gaming Commission, Brian Parrish, CEO of Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, Mike Bean, CEO at Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises, Kresimir Spajic, SVP & MD of online gaming and sports betting, Hard Rock International.

For more information regarding the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention 2020 including the full conference schedule, visit www.indiangamingtradeshow.com.