Scientific Games and Vaix.ai partner to support operators with artificial intelligence and provide sports bettors with personalized experiences

Scientific Games Corporation and Vaix.ai have partnered to offer sports bettors personalized recommendations and tailored betting choices through the OpenMarket branch of the OpenSports product suite.

Vaix.ai will offer an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model through OpenSports that enhances the sports betting experience. By providing sports, league, team, event, and market recommendations to bettors in real-time, the companies aim to further personalize sports betting through Scientific Games’ OpenMarket solution. OpenMarket is the industry’s first one-stop content marketplace, giving Scientific Games’ partners access to top-tier sports betting intelligence, data feeds and tools without the need for complex integrations and financial agreements.

AI is pioneering new technological frontiers, and we’re thrilled to partner with Vaix.ai to incorporate it into our sportsbook products," said Keith O’Loughlin, SVP sportsbook, digital for Scientific Games. "Players want a tailored experience, and with Vaix.ai we can offer a more deeply personalized experience through our OpenSports products than ever before.”

The partnership addresses a growing ‘choice paradox’ with a technology already changing the world around iGaming. Using deep learning will allow Scientific Games’ partners to tailor their offering to each user.

At any time of day, users of an average Sportsbook are faced with several dozens of competing sports, leagues, events and special market offers, presented to them like a Bloomberg trading terminal," said Andreas Hartmann, CEO and co-founder of Vaix.ai. "Help for the user to find their favorite team’s game, or to see what’s going on in one’s personal favorite league, is often not going beyond targeted banners based on pre-selected user segments, or the often-hailed, but rarely used, ‘Favorites’ feature.”