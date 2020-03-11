JCM Global expands partnership with Resorts World Casino New York City

JCM Global has expanded its nine-year partnership with Resorts World Casino New York City, installing a 21’ diameter (67’ circumference) double-sided 2.5mm Direct View LED signage above Resorts World’s recently expanded electronic table games area.

The configuration and high-definition output give Resorts World New York City creative freedom to communicate to players in dynamic fashion. Original content will speak directly to players with messaging related to their electronic table games arena area, including: baccarat, roulette, craps, sic bo, and blackjack. Visible from across the floor, the seamless LED signage will showcase the available electronic table games, display the outcome history of recent spins and dice rolls, and provide a live feed of games in progress.

“We appreciate the long-term partnerships we have developed, like the one we have with Resorts World Casino New York City," said JCM SVP of Sales, Marketing & Operations Dave Kubajak. "Resorts World New York opened its doors with our award-winning iVIZION bill validator and ICB (Intelligent Cash Box) system, and since then, we have continued to build a trusting and powerful relationship. The trust we build with our customers allows us to bring them new and innovative ideas and solutions deepening the connection they have with their players.”

JCM’s Digital Signage Solutions partner, Analog Way, supported the project by programming its versatile switchers to adapt to various video formats, setting quadrants within the display to simplify configuration and operation, and training the Resorts World team on the technology, ensuring the property and its customers get the best possible experience.