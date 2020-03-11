AGA addresses the impact of COVID-19 on gaming

A note from the AGA:



Like many of you, the American Gaming Association (AGA) is paying close attention to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has created uncertainty for the gaming industry and economy broadly.



Last month, we led a deliberate and inclusive process with AGA members and through close consultation with the Macau and U.S. government made the decision to postpone G2E Asia to July 28-30, 2020. The Macau gaming market plays a vital role in the global gaming industry, and is essential to the interests of U.S. operators and suppliers. We will continue to support efforts as Macau returns to full capacity.



As COVID-19 impacts increasingly hit closer to home, we are communicating with administration (CDC, Office of the Vice President) and Congressional leaders, including the Congressional Gaming Caucus. In these ongoing discussions, we continue to reiterate the need for gaming’s inclusion in any economic stimulus being considered. We are also communicating back to policymakers the steps that our members are taking to ensure employee and customer health and safety. We convened a call yesterday with more than 50 government relations representatives from AGA’s membership to gauge priorities in any stimulus action, and we will work diligently to preserve industry interests over the coming weeks and months.



We have engaged and will continue to engage other industry associations as the implications of this evolving health crisis continue to affect our part of the broader hospitality industry. I have personally been in direct, daily coordination with travel and hospitality industry association CEOs to make sure our voice is represented among the broader travel industry. Yesterday, the AGA joined those organizations to encourage Americans to follow expert advice and make fact-based decisions about traveling.



I have included below the latest view from policymakers in Washington as well as additional resources to help navigate this situation.



Because this is a rapidly evolving situation, we will share more frequent updates to help you stay informed on the latest efforts and resources available. Please help us stay current on what your business is experiencing as a result of COVID-19 by emailing me or Casey Clark.



If there is anything we can do to be helpful in the interim, please don’t hesitate to call.

All the best,

Bill Miller

President and CEO