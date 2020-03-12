Lugano, Tesla and patented Monaco -- GARY PLATT MANUFACTURING

Gary Platt Manufacturing announced it has helped to transform the poker room at the new SAHARA Las Vegas, with a custom design that underscores SAHARA’s theme of “for the love of Vegas.”

Gary Platt created custom designs for SAHARA that were executed in hand-crafted perfection across its Lugano, Tesla, and patented Monaco models.

“The new SAHARA Las Vegas has fully embraced the classic Vegas that people everywhere know, love, and revere. Our design challenge was to blend the Vegas of the past with the modern comfort and style of our chairs. The collaboration with the SAHARA design team was a joy, and we are thrilled with the results,” said Joshua Corrick, Gary Platt CCO.

“When we decided to bring back poker to SAHARA Las Vegas, we knew that we would go 'all-in,' from the light fixtures to the video wall. As a part of that commitment we also knew that we needed a chair that would provide our guests, and team members, with industry leading style, function and comfort. After engaging many suppliers, Gary Platt was our clear choice,” said Derek Amundson Vice President – Casino Operations for SAHARA Las Vegas.