BetRivers Sportsbook -- DMAC ARCHITECTURE

To help Rivers Casino Des Plaines prepare for the legalization of sports wagering, the former Cube Lounge was transformed into the state-of-the-art BetRivers Sportsbook. Designed by Chicago-based firm DMAC Architecture, the sportsbook marries the composition of the firm’s previously designed luxury lounges.

The 4,840-square-foot Rivers Casino Des Plaines BetRivers Sportsbook anchors one corner of the gaming floor with an exterior terrace. Intended to entertain sports enthusiasts of all dynamics, the lounge features a full-service, high-end island bar clad in black-finger tile mosaic with seating for 32 including 26 bar-top video poker machines. With a 47’ ultra HD LED video wall accompanied by ten 86” and four 75” HD televisions placed throughout the lounge, guests will completely engage in this one-of-a-kind sports entertainment experience. The Sportsbook provides panoramic viewing of the games broadcast live, with screens exposed at every angle. Designed to transcend the sports bar man-cave into a truly immersive experience for all, 48 table seating options and 32 leather lounge chairs offer comfortable viewing.

“We wanted to create immersive spaces that could rival a live experience at the stadium,'' said Dwayne MacEwen, principal and creative director of DMAC Architecture. “The star of the show here is the ultra HD screen supported by comfort, viewing angles, acoustics, charging stations and a massive pill-shaped bar that makes a difference to the fans. We even have a broadcast booth to further enhance the experience. Our goal from an architecture and interior design perspective has been to create an unparalleled luxe environment that completely enhances and transforms the game watching experience for sports fans of all kinds—one worth leaving the house for!”