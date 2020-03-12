Responsible Sports Betting Ad Campaign -- AGA

Fans in legal sports betting states will see in-arena responsibility messaging due to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) new public service campaign designed to educate fans and consumers about responsible sports betting practices.



The Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly campaign is currently live in Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with plans to launch in other sports betting markets soon. Through the campaign, the AGA is leading the gaming industry in responsible sports betting promotion, both in key markets and nationally. The effort also focuses on bolstering responsible gaming engagement from sports leagues, teams, and other new entrants into the sports betting ecosystem.



“This is a watershed moment for sports betting in the United States,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. “Roughly 100 million Americans will be able to legally wager on sports in their state by the end of this year. It’s more important than ever that the gaming industry, and our new partners in the sports betting ecosystem, are proactive in equipping patrons with the tools they need to engage in these offerings in a responsible manner.”



The campaign focuses on four responsible sports betting principles:

Set a budget and stick to it.

Keep it social: play with friends, family, and colleagues.

Be informed: learn the details of the games you’re playing.

Play with trusted licensed, regulated operators.

“By encouraging consumers to have a game plan when they wager, the industry is making good on its commitment to instill responsibility as a key tenant of every new legal sports betting market,” added Miller.



“When it comes to legal sports betting, nothing can be more important than responsibility,” said Jim Van Stone, president, business operations and chief commercial officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Monumental Sports is proud to support the AGA’s Have a Game Plan™ campaign in Capital One Arena and establish a high bar for responsibility, even before legal sports betting launches in Washington, DC.”



“The Golden Knights are pleased to work with the American Gaming Association to extend our state’s longstanding commitment to responsibility by encouraging all of our fans to Have a Game Plan™,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Gaming should always be enjoyed responsibly. We look forward to working with the AGA on educating our fans and reinforcing this messaging during our home games at The Fortress.”



Background

On the first anniversary of the invalidation of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) last May, the AGA and its members announced self-regulation of sports betting advertising.

Fourteen states now offer legal, regulated sports betting, with six more states and the District of Columbia poised to open legal markets in the coming months.

Americans have legally wagered more than $19 billion on sports nationwide since PASPA was overturned, generating $175 million in tax revenue to state and local governments.

The AGA’s interactive sports betting map enables fans to stay up to date on where sports betting is legally available.

The campaign announcement coincides with Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The AGA and its members are committed to providing consumers with responsible gaming education and resources to help keep sports betting and other gaming activities a form of fun, adult entertainment.