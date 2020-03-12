Ainsworth Game Technology purchases assets of MTD Gaming Inc.
Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT or Ainsworth) announced it has purchased the assets of MTD Gaming Inc. (MTD). Ainsworth plans to display MTD products in its booth at the National Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention (NIGA) on March 25-27 at the San Diego Convention Center.
MTD develops and supplies premium performing and unique Poker, Keno and video reel content for use in Multi-Game and Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) markets. MTD products are currently installed within Montana, Louisiana and more recently South Dakota. These games are highly complementary to AGT’s existing game suite.
“We are excited to join the Ainsworth team and feel that the synergies of this acquisition will be of great value to both MTD and Ainsworth customers,” said MTD President Dan Tessmer.
Ainsworth plans to offer MTD products across multiple marketing, including Nevada, California, Arizona and New Mexico.
“We are delighted to welcome MTD to Ainsworth,” said Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Levy. “The acquisition marks another positive step in transitioning AGT to growth and improved profitability. MTD’s unique Poker and Keno games are a great fit with our existing Class II and Class III offerings in the US and follows the global launch of our new A-Star cabinet hardware in February 2020. We expect to drive incremental revenues by offering these proven and highly successful games to customers in our established markets where Ainsworth operates, including California and Nevada.”
