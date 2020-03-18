Bettors find new wagering outlets online

Bettors have found new wagering outlets via the online realm of PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com in the wake of postponements and cancellations of varied sports leagues.

Strong betting handle on UFC Fight Night, combined with rises in soccer, international basketball, darts and rugby, produced a new field of betting favorites this past weekend.

UFC Fight Night, which enjoyed a surge of betting over comparable past events, joined soccer and international basketball as the leaders in weekend handle.

Even though this was a non PPV, non-title fight UFC card, the handle on this card still outperformed both of the last two PPV cards (Jones v. Reyes, Adesanya vs. Romero) which both had two title fights to headline.

The UFC intends to press forward with upcoming events, announcing on Monday that its Fight Night 171 will be moved from London to the United States and that its March 28 event would move from Columbus to Las Vegas. Both events are on and are offered for betting at PSH & BR.

An extensive menu of soccer, boxing and MMA, among other sports, remain on the betting board.

“Sports fans are expanding their horizons. They are betting on UFC, soccer, Turkish basketball and whatever sports are still being played,” said Mattias Stetz, the C.O.O. of Rust Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com. “If there is a professional sporting event being played anywhere around the world, we are trying our best to offer it. We also are seeing traditional sports bettors migrating to the casino from the sportsbook now with so many league cancellations. Our online casino table and slot games are still open 24/7.”

The full range of casino games found on the casino floor is available at PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com.