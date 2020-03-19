Peer-to-peer online betting platform -- WISEODDS

Sports betting supplier, Wiseodds, has launched its new skill-based peer-to-peer platform, where bettors compete against each other in poker inspired rooms to predict the outcome of sporting events. The new concept combines the social element of online poker with sports betting, with players taking a seat at one of the various tables available to them in an online lobby by placing a bet on a sporting fixture.

When every sporting match featured in the selected room comes to an end, all cards are revealed and the player with the highest winning odds coupon claims all the money on the table. Losing players are then removed from the table, allowing new users to join.

The Wiseodds platform offers betting opportunities across major football and basketball matches, and currently features four separate table choices – Over Tables, Under Tables, Bet Poker Tables and Bet Poker System. The company expects to add more sports and in-play markets to its tables over the coming months.

This new peer-to-peer product provides operators and platform providers with a risk-free solution, while players have the opportunity to secure bigger wins from smaller stakes.

“We’re delighted to announce the launch of the new Wiseodds peer-to-peer betting platform, providing players with a new way of betting on sporting events, said LIlit Nikoghosyan, head of operations at Wiseodds. “This new and exciting product will take social gaming to a new level, where bettors use their sporting knowledge and battle against each other to secure big payouts.