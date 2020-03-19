National Indian Gaming Association mourns the loss of former National Indian Gaming Commission Vice Chairman Norman DesRosier

The National Indian Gaming Association joins the rest of Indian Country in mourning the loss of former National Indian Gaming Commissioner (NIGC) Vice-Chairman Norman DesRosier.

National Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr. said, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Norman DesRosier. He lived his professional life widely recognized as a leading regulator of the Indian gaming industry. Norm was a personal friend of mine, who I have known in my entire career in Indian Gaming. Norms' work with the National Tribal Gaming Commissioners and Regulators (NTGCR), the NIGC, and most importantly, the tribal regulatory arms he serviced he was somebody that Indian country could always count on – always professional and proficient.”

DesRosier began his term with the NIGC on January 29, 2007, and was sworn in March 2007 by then-Secretary of the Interior, Dirk Kempthorne. During his tenure, he provided essential input on most significant issues facing the Commission. He was responsible for numerous initiatives carried out by the Commission, including the development and implementation of the Government Performance and Results Act (GPRA) requirements. He also served on the Minimum Internal Control Standards (MICS) Advisory Committee.

According to a public statement released by his family DesRosier, passed away on March 15, 2020, following a short illness. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, godfather, and friend who will be missed deeply.

DesRosier was a Purple Heart recipient, Vietnam Veteran and graduate of Central Washington State University in Ellensburg, Washington. He worked tirelessly, dedicating most of his career to Indian gaming regulations. In recent years he served as a Commissioner for several tribes, including the Buena Vista Tribe, Otoe-Missouria tribe, Graton Rancheria, Picayune Rancheria of Chuckchansi Indians, Viejas band of Kumeyaay Indians, and the San Manuel band of Mission Indians. He also served as an executive director of the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Commission, which was nationally recognized as a model regulatory agent. Norm worked for the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation's gaming commission as a supervisor of inspectors. He testified before many U.S. House and Senates Committee hearings related to Indian gaming.

Norm was selflessly involved in communities, especially with Native American causes. He was an avid horseman and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was also a licensed pilot.

The family statement continued, "He will be missed dearly by his wife Janice, Children Anthony, Eric, Carl, Chrissa, and his 16 grandchildren Robert, Angelina, Micheal, Isabella, Emmit, Sebastian, Wesley, Zoey, Kyle, Jake, Brooke, Amanda, Jake, Madeline, Kellianne and Jacob and grandchildren Ariah and Warren, his parents Norman and Patty DesRosiers, stepfather Ron and the late Loretta Ballard, Inlaws Iris Hostetler and Billy and Gladys Stevens, His siblings Gary, Maureen, Scott, Desmond, His Godchildren through the church Jen Duane, Jubilee Stevens, Elias Goode, Heidi Stevens, Chasity Brown, Diego Lopez, through sunrise ceremony Jennifer Hopkins-Boni, Breonna Hinton, His Aunt and uncle Mary Jane and Lenny Garafolo, and many nieces and nephews."

In honor of DesRosier, his family asks that tributes be paid by allocating contributions and in-kind donations to significant causes that were near and dear to his heart. Norm was a huge believer that education is free, and if you have the knowledge that you should use that knowledge to teach others. If you would like to donate, please make any checks payable to Norm and Janice DesRosiers or through Zelle with the email of jsdesrosiers@att.net or mail at 6987 Vinnedge Lane Highland, Ca 92346 Attn: Janice DesRosiers.

A memorial service is pending until further notice due to the social distancing limitation related to the COVD-19/Coronavirus pandemic.