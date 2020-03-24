UNLV Medicine conducting curbside testing for Coronavirus by appointment only

UNLV Medicine, the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine, is conducting curbside COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24, for members of the public who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for testing.

Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms as defined by the CDC or who have been in direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Friday for an appointment to be tested. All callers will be asked a series of questions to determine if they meet the CDC criteria and will be screened again upon arrival.

Nasal swab tests will be administered in the parking area outside UNLV Medicine, located at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas. Patients should arrive on location at their appointment time, and they’ll be directed to a drive-up testing station where a medical professional conducts the test with the patient remaining in the vehicle.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, who should expect to receive test results in 5-7 days. The results of all tests, both positive and negative, will be reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.

UNLV Medicine anticipates providing curbside COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday for the next two weeks or until its current supply of test kits is depleted.

Tests will only be conducted by appointment and strictly limited to individuals who meet CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Please call (702) 583-4408 for an appointment and to find out if you qualify.