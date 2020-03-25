Marzia Turrini promoted to executive vice president, Europe and South America

BMM Testlabs announced that Marzia Turrini has been promoted to the key business leadership role of executive vice president, Europe and South America.

"Marzia has led a significant growth period in BMM's European business, most notably our fast growing Italian test business in a very competitive market, putting together a strong operational group," said CEO Martin Storm. "She also led growth in the South American market for BMM in online and has supported the work of regional EVP Gene Chayevsky. She has worked incredibly hard at BMM and is another great example of our internal drive to create exceptional leadership. She is respected by customers and the industry at large. She hires great people and supports them very well. I know she will continue to grow and develop in this role and achieve great success."

Marzia came to BMM with a strong business development background both in the gaming industry as well as the banking and telecommunications industries. Marzia has learned the core BMM business from the ground up over the last seven years including sales, regulatory, delivery, operations and administration. Reporting to Marzia will be the executives in charge of regional services and businesses including land-based and iGaming.

Marzia Turrini added, "I am so pleased to take on this key global position at BMM. I enjoy being part of BMM's global executive team, building BMM's businesses and working with our great people. We have much to do to achieve our full potential, both as a business and a group of dedicated staff, but the journey is the most exciting part."