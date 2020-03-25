Clarion Gaming confirms postponement of ICE North America

Kate Chambers, managing director of Clarion Gaming, has confirmed the postponement of ICE North America, which was due to take place on May 13-14. It will now be hosted in Spring 2021, with a date to be announced shortly. More information will also be made available regarding ICE Asia and iGB Live! shortly.

In a statement to the gaming community issued via the international media, Kate said: “Gaming, in common with all sectors of the global economy, has been severely damaged by the horrendous impact caused by COVID-19. As event organisers immersed in the industry that we serve, we are fully aware of the economic turbulence being experienced by our friends and colleagues throughout the international supply chain - and our thoughts are with them.

“Having consulted with the industry, my team and I will be paying close attention to the speed with which the virus is contained. Clearly this is an extremely dynamic situation and I will be personally keeping our stakeholders fully updated on how we propose to respond. These are unprecedented times and our sincere best wishes go to all of our stakeholders both in the United States and throughout world gaming. If we can help in any way I would be delighted to hear from the industry on my personal e-mail: kate.chambers@clariongaming.com ."